‘Vehicle is stuck in the house:’ Dashcam video shows aftermath of crash into side of Newburg home

OZAUKEE COUNTY -- A minivan went airborne and smashed into a Newburg home. We're now seeing video showing what first responders encountered when they arrived on scene.

The man and woman who were sleeping in the home at the time escaped with their lives -- their bedroom destroyed. They said they're grateful for the first responders who raced to their rescue.

"A car just hit the side of my house. It's sitting in my bedroom," said Ken Beinline.

Sheer panic is revealed in the 911 tapes. The minivan landed in Annette and Ken Beinline's bedroom.

Dispatcher: "Are you able to see if anybody is OK in there?"

Beinline: "No. I just crawled out of the bedroom. I was lucky I could get out. It was right next to my bed."

Ken Beinline desperately called for help.

Beinline: "I hear the siren coming now."

Dashcam video shows a first responder arriving minutes after the call came in. Deputies can be seen in the video surveying the damage.

"Don't get too close. It's not stable," a deputy can be heard saying in the dashcam video.

The van was lodged roughly 15 feet high. The sight had some in awe.

Authorities say the driver, Alva Richards, veered off the road, drove up a retaining wall and flew into the home. Richards was disoriented when deputies arrived, and eventually tumbled to the ground.

"He fell out of the car and is now unresponsive," a first first responder can be heard saying in the dashcam video.

Richards told deputies he had a seizure.

"The vehicle is stuck in the house. Tires against the wall. Windshield at the roof," a deputy can be heard saying in the dashcam video.

Hours after the crash, a tow truck arrived to extract the vehicle. Holding hands, the homeowners watched as their home was pulled apart -- grateful to have each other another day.

Richards is due in court on Aug. 8 for a status hearing. He made his initial appearance on June 28, and cash bond was set at $5,000. He faces one count of second degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of possession of THC, second-plus offense.

Meanwhile, Ken and Annette Beinline said they hope things will be back to normal at their house in the next few months.