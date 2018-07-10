× Woman charged, accused of leaving child in hot car while fishing at park

FRANKLIN — A 24-year-old West Allis woman has been charged — accused of leaving a three-year-old child in a locked car while an excessive heat warning was in effect.

Jessica Jorgensen is facing one count of neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age).

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to a vehicle on 35th Street, near Mud Lake, on June 30 for reports of a child locked in a hot car. At the time of the call, the temperature was 81 degrees and there was an excessive heat warning in place.

Upon arrival, the 911 caller pointed out the vehicle, a 2014 Hyundai Tuscon, with its windows rolled up and dew on the windshield. Officials spotted a toddler in a car seat. When officials were able to unlock the car, the child was “flushed, sweaty, and alert.”

According to the complaint, the 911 caller told police he noticed the child around 5:30 a.m. after he heard loud crying while walking down S. 35th Street.

Once the vehicle was unlocked, officers observed an open purse sitting on the center console with a Wisconsin driver’s license sticking out of it. The driver’s license belonged to the defendant, Jessica Jorgensen. Officials also observed that the vehicle smelled of alcohol and there were six empty Smirnoff bottles sticking out of a plastic bag on the front passenger floor — and an open bottle of a blue alcoholic beverage in the door pocket.

Jorgensen was later located at Grobschmidt Park. When officers located her, she was fishing and had a cooler full with a bottle of Captain Morgan. She told police she arrived at the park around 5 a.m. to go fishing. According to the complaint, Jorgensen told officials she was drinking at her residence prior to coming to the park and had three mixed drinks while fishing at the park.

The complaint indicates that Jorgensen told police she felt it was too early to wake the child, so she left her in the car and was going to check on her “when she felt it was time for her to wake up.” Jorgensen allegedly said she realized it was hot out, but didn’t think it was too hot for the child.

According to the criminal complaint, while on scene, Jergensen submitted a PBT and the result was an alcohol content of .142. During booking, at approximately 7:26 a.m., the defendant gave a breath sample on the Intoximeter and the result was an alcohol content of .112. At approximately 7:30 a.m., the defendant had an alcohol content of .104. The final reported value of alcohol content was .10.