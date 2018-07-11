‘A veteran of the fire department:’ Firefighter killed after explosion rocks Sun Prairie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — An explosion rocked a Wisconsin community Tuesday night, July 10 after a contractor struck a natural gas main in a downtown area filled with bars and other businesses. Officials say one firefighter has died and another firefighter remains in stable condition following the explosion.

The powerful blast around 7:15 p.m. sent a plume of smoke and flames into the air.

Firefighters and police officers responded to a reported gas leak, and an evacuation was underway when the blast happened Tuesday, said Sun Prairie police Lt. Kevin Konopacki. He added that lives were likely saved as a result of the evacuation.

Lt. Konopacki said Wednesday morning, July 11 during a press conference that firefighters did an initial clearing of all buildings in Sun Prairie -- and no one was found. Firefighters were still battling flames more than three hours after the explosion.

"We had one police officer that was transported to the hospital and was released. We had seven civilians who were transported to the hospital with minor injures -- they were all released. We had six firefighters who were transported to the hospital -- three with minor injuries were released, one with a minor injury was admitted, one is still in very critical condition, and one succumbed to his injuries at the hospital," said Lt. Konopacki.

"He was a veteran of the fire department, he was with the department for about ten years. But we really want to give the dignity to the family and we do not want to discuss the issues at this point in regards to the firefighter," said Christopher Garrison, Sun Prairie Fire Chief. "The Sun prairie Fire Department is strong, and we’re going to keep on building from this. We are hurt but we will come back.”

WE Energies spokeswoman Amy Jahns said workers for a contractor apparently punctured a 4-inch natural gas main, sending gas leaking into a building ahead of the explosion. All 12 gas lines in the area were shut off by about 9:30 p.m.

The blast about half a block from City Hall appeared to be centered on the Barr House, a pub. Authorities evacuated a half-mile radius and set up a shelter at Sun Prairie High School.

Steve Owen, 60, who owns Sun City Cyclery and Skates in downtown Sun Prairie, said he saw firefighters and police officers on the street and then the explosion happened. He said the building across from his shop "literally lifted up."

He said the force of the blast knocked him back in his chair and that he ran outside and saw a ball of fire.

"People were scrambling," said Owen, who lives above his shop.

Jill Thompson, 56, who lives about two blocks from where the blast occurred, said, "It shook the whole building. I thought someone had hit the building with their vehicle. We seen the smoke immediately."