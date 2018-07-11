George Webb employees speak out after 1 was punched; the other pulled a gun on an angry customer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Two women at the center of a frightening encounter with an angry customer at a George Webb restaurant are speaking out together for the first time. They sat down exclusively with FOX6 News to talk about the night one of them was punched in the face, and the other had to pull out a gun.

Video of the encounter, which happened on June 28, sent shock waves beyond Milwaukee's city limits.

"I have served this guy many times and never had a problem," said Veronica Kaehler, manager.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment Kaehler was punched by the angry customer. He was scared off after his server that night pulled out her gun.

"I had to put two hands on the gun to show them, like, 'I am serious. You need to go,'" said Miranda Schaefer, former server/cook.

"He didn't even look at me when he punched me," said Kaehler.

Schaefer said the restaurant was filled with customers. Both women were working third shift. The suspect became impatient.

"He said 'I don't want to wait anymore. I want a refund,'" said Schaefer.

Schaefer went to her manager, Kaehler, to authorize the refund. The suspect followed -- and took his frustration out on Kaehler.

"My arm actually caught the fall from me going into the grill," said Kaehler.

What the suspect didn't know was Schaefer has a concealed carry permit. A day prior, the restaurant's owner allowed Schaefer to bring her gun for safety.

"Don't be afraid to go and get educated on firearms and get your license," said Schaefer.

Safety has been a concern at the 21st and Mitchell location, according to Kaehler. She said there are drugs and prostitution in the neighborhood.

Schaefer quit the night this happened, while Kaehler is still working there. The love she has for her employees and regular customers outnumbers what happened, she said.

"I don't want to see the place run into the ground. I want it to stay there, but the neighborhood has to change," said Kaehler.

The restaurant is getting a security upgrade. Kaehler said she hopes this incident opens the eyes of all restaurant owners to always strive to provide a safe work environment for their employees.