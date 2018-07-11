× Twenty One Pilots brings its ‘Bandito Tour’ to new Bucks’ arena in October

MILWAUKEE — Twenty One Pilots will bring “The Bandito Tour” to Milwaukee and perform at the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center on Saturday, Oct. 20. Tickets to the show at Milwaukee’s new world-class arena will go on sale on Friday, July 20, at 10 a.m.

Twenty One Pilots, the critically acclaimed duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, will celebrate the launch of their new album, TRENCH, which will be released on Oct. 5, with “The Bandito Tour,” a massive headline world tour set to get underway in October.

Registration for first access to tickets (via Verified Fan for North America) is now open and will run through 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 15. For complete details and ticket availability on Twenty One Pilots’ “Bandito Tour,” visit twentyonepilots.com/banditotour.