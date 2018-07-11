× ‘We are excited:’ Joey Chestnut, other competitive eaters coming to State Fair for Cheese Curd-Eating Championship

WEST ALLIS — The world’s top competitive eaters, including Joey Chestnut, will gather in Wisconsin for the inaugural Cheese Curd-Eating Championship.

The competition will take place at noon on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at the Associated Bank Amphitheater at the Wisconsin State Fair.

According to a news release from organizers, this event will mark the first time a world record in the cheese curd-eating discipline will be set.The event will be held over six minutes, and Chestnut will seek to set a new world record in the cheese curd discipline.

“We are excited to announce the addition of the Cheese Curd Eating Championship as the newest can’t-miss event during this year’s State Fair. There is no better place to unite cheese lovers and competitive eaters!” said Kristi Chuckel, communications director, Wisconsin State Fair Park in the release.

Other top eaters set to take part include the #6-ranked Gideon Oji from Morrow, GA, the #8-ranked Darron Breeden from Orange, VA, the #40-ranked Matthew Raible from Edwards, IL and the #45-ranked Andrew Kogutkiewicz from Racine.