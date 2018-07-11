‘Yawning’ alleged Red Bull thief, caught on camera, faces charges for 3 incidents in May

MOUNT PLEASANT — A suspected serial Red Bull thief is facing charges out of Racine County — along with his alleged accomplice.

Cory Naber, 28, is accused of stealing several dozen 12-packs of the energy drink — close to $1,000 worth.

In May, he allegedly stole the Red Bull from stores in Burlington, Caledonia and Mount Pleasant.

Another man, Kevin La Gosh, 29, has also been charged. Prosecutors say he distracted employees in at least one of the thefts.

Naber has three open cases filed out of Racine County on July 10 and 11 in connection with these alleged thefts.

In one, he’s charged with misdemeanor retail theft, intentionally taking greater than $500, repeater, and felony bail jumping, repeater. In that case, he’s accused of stealing from Walmart in Burlington. A criminal complaint says surveillance video showed a man placing 13 12-packs of Red Bull in a cart and “making no attempt to pay for the merchandise as he exited the store” on May 5. The complaint says investigators compared the surveillance video with Wisconsin Department of Corrections photos of Naber, and they matched.

In the second, he’s charged with misdemeanor retail theft, intentionally taking greater than $500, and felony bail jumping. In this case, he’s accused of stealing from Festival Foods on Washington Avenue in Mount Pleasant. A criminal complaint says a manager at the store said on May 18, he noticed the store’s Red Bull display was “suspiciously empty.” He took a look at surveillance video, which showed a man later identified as Naber enter with a man later identified as Lagosh. Naber was seen in the video loading 14 12-pack cases of Red Bull into the cart and walking toward the exit. The complaint says Lagosh distracted an employee and Naber exited without paying.

In the third, he’s charged with misdemeanor retail theft, intentionally taking greater than $500, repeater, and felony bail jumping, repeater. In that case, he’s accused of stealing from Pick ‘n Save on Douglas Avenue in Caledonia. The criminal complaint says a suspect was captured on surveillance video taking 18 12-packs of Red Bull, loading them into a cart, before exiting the store without paying. It happened on May 23. The complaint says a customer snapped a picture of the suspect vehicle, and investigators learned it was registered to Naber.

He also has a case filed on July 11 out of Waukesha County, in which he’s charged with felony bail jumping. This, after he was charged with possession of narcotic drugs, possession of an illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia in a case filed in January, and released on bond in February.

La Gosh faces one count of misdemeanor retail theft, intentionally taking less than $500, as party to a crime, and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Online court records show he has an open case out of Milwaukee County, filed in August of 2017 in which he’s charged with misdemeanor retail theft, intentionally taking less than $500.

Additionally, records show these men failed to appear in court on Wednesday, July 11 — so warrants have been issued for their arrests.