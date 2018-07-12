× Advocate Aurora Health, Foxconn Health Technology Business Group announce collaboration

RACINE COUNTY — Advocate Aurora Health and Foxconn Health Technology Business Group announced a multi-faceted collaboration on Thursday, July 12 focused on technology innovations and integration that officials say will drive health care of the future and improve outcomes while lowering costs for individuals and employers.

The organizations cited three key focus areas:

Enhancing preventive care and employer-based wellness programs

Building a “smart city” connectivity infrastructure

Investing in precision medicine and transformational training programs for a clinical team of the future

The two companies also charted plans to invest in emerging medical disciplines like precision medicine and genomics, as well as expand global recruitment and training to strengthen the future health care workforce across the Racine County region and beyond.

This newly announced collaboration is a part of Foxconn’s larger plans to build a $10 billion plant in Mount Pleasant.