Pedal power: The unique motor bicycles that are helping local law enforcement

SOUTH MILWAUKEE -- The South Milwaukee Police Department is adding to their bike fleet with the help of local company Cheata Bikes. South Milwaukee Police Chief William Jessup and Cheata Bikes owner, Ravi Bhagat, join Real Milwaukee to talk about the partnership.

South Milwaukee police officers will have a new patrol vehicle this summer thanks to an innovative partnership with Cheata Bikes. Cheata, based in South Milwaukee, has designed a customized motor bicycle to be used by the department from July through October - in time for use during the busy South Milwaukee summer events season.

Like all Cheata Bikes, the bike will be equipped a high-quality 49cc, 4-cycle engine, and is street legal. It will be customized with a siren and emergency lights for the department.