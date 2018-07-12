× Planning to ‘Storm the Bastille’ in Milwaukee? Beware of parking restrictions

MILWAUKEE — If you are planning to take part in the “Storm the Bastille” run/walk on Thursday evening, July 12, beware of parking restrictions in downtown Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works says temporary no parking signs have been installed along the Storm the Bastille Run/Walk routes through downtown Milwaukee and the Historic Third Ward. Those restrictions go into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Drivers are urged to move their vehicles from the signed areas by 5 p.m. All vehicles still parked on these designated streets at 5 p.m. will be ticketed and towed.

In the event that a vehicle is towed, call 414-286-2700 to determine the location of your vehicle.