Southwest steaks: A budget-friendly recipe that’s sure to be a hit

MILWAUKEE -- Grilling season is heating up -- and you don't have to waste a lot of money buying steaks. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a budget friendly recipe.
Grilled Southwest Steaks with Sunset Salad
Ingredients
- 2 beef Eye of Round Steaks, cut 1 inch thick (8 ounces each)
Marinade:
- 1/3 cup fresh lime juice
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 2 teaspoons steak seasoning blend
- 2 teaspoons finely chopped chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
Sunset Salad:
- 2 small ears corn, husked
- 2 large yellow, orange and/or red bell peppers, cut lengthwise in half
- 1 medium tomato, chopped
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
Instructions
- Combine Marinade ingredients in small bowl. Cover and refrigerate 2 tablespoons for Sunset Salad. Place beef steaks and remaining marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steaks to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally.
- Place corn and bell peppers on grid over medium, ash-covered coals; grill peppers, covered, 11 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, times remain the same) and corn 15 to 20 minutes (gas grill times remain the same) or until tender, turning occasionally. Remove; set aside to cool slightly.
- Add 3 to 4 additional briquettes to each side of fire grate to maintain medium heat, if necessary. Remove steaks from marinade; discard marinade. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 13 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 17 to 19 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning occasionally.
- Meanwhile, to prepare Sunset Salad, chop bell peppers and cut corn kernels from cobs; place in medium bowl. Add tomato. Whisk reserved marinade and oil in small bowl until blended. Pour over vegetables; toss to coat.
- Carve steaks into thin slices. Serve with salad.