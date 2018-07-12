Tammy Mann, person of interest after baby abandoned in Milwaukee, taken into custody

MILWAUKEE — Police announced Thursday, July 12 Tammy Mann, a person of interest in connection to a baby boy who was abandoned near Sherman and Hampton, has been taken into custody.

The child was left on a doorstep around 2:30 a.m. on July 3.

“He didn’t have on no clothes. He just had on a Pamper. The Pamper bag was on the steps with him along with the car seat — but no food, no parent or nobody with him, so I brung [sic] him into my home and tried to keep him safe and warm until somebody came looking for him, but nobody showed up after two or three hours. I called the police,” said Lakisha Stinson, who found the baby.

Police said the child was unharmed, estimated to be between four to six months old.

Police have not released details about why the baby was abandoned or who is responsible. However, 23-year-old Mann was named a person of interest. She has since been taken into custody.

Child Protective Services officials are working with the Milwaukee Police Department to ensure the infant is safe.