Dodge County sheriff: 2 dead after head-on crash on State Highway 19

DODGE COUNTY — Two people are dead following a head-on crash in Dodge County on Friday, July 13.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, around 4 p.m. two vehicles collided head-on on State Highway 19 near North Street in the Township of Portland — about one mile east of Waterloo.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The highway was closed for approximately three hours while officials were at the scene.

Officials have not disclosed the identities of the victims.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the crash by the Waterloo Police Department, Waterloo Fire and EMS, Watertown EMS, Dodge County Sheriff Chaplain, Dodge County Medical Examiner, DCERT, UW Medflight, and the Dodge County Sheriff Crash Investigation Team (CIT).