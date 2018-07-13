Woman, child injured in Wauwatosa home invasion, suspects sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- Two people, including a child, were taken to the hospital early Friday morning, July 13 following a home invasion in Wauwatosa.

According to police, at approximately 12:38 a.m. officers received a call for a robbery-in-progress at a residence near 116th Street and Watertown Plank Road.

Upon arrival, officers located five victims inside the residence -- which is a duplex.

Police say around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 12 two male subjects armed with handguns entered the residence and used a very aggressive, high level of force against the occupants in an attempt to commit the robbery.

It is unclear how long the suspects were inside the residence -- but police say it was an "extended period of time." Police say the suspects were attempting to obtain financial information from the victims.

Officials say this residence was specifically targeted by the suspects -- and there is no immediate danger to the public.

At this time, there is no suspect description other than they were males. Additionally, there was no vehicle seen or heard in the area at the time.

Two people, a woman and a child, were transported by ambulance to a local hospital with head wounds. The woman has been released. The child has not been released from the hospital -- but her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

At this time, police are not sure why this house was targeted. However, police say at some point earlier in the day one of the tenants had "strangers" in their unit doing work. The home invasion happened shortly after. Police say since the descriptions don't exactly match up -- they don't believe it's the same people. However, police say it's too much of a coincidence not to pursue.