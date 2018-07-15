‘Broke my heart:’ Hundreds of bikers help celebrate birthday of boy with autism, after just 3 friends RSVPed

SLINGER — After only a few friends RSVPed to a birthday party for a boy with autism, his heartbroken mother took to social media. There was a huge surprise for 10-year-old Thomas Karna in Slinger Sunday morning, July 15.

“I just feel like I’m famous,” said Karna.

There was a huge turnout for the 10-year-old boy on his birthday.

“Through that media, this is what happened,” said Julie Banaszak, biker.

“When the fellow biker calls, we just show up,” said Tammy Rosman, biker.

Before school let out for the summer, Karna’s mom sent out 70 birthday invitations to her son’s classmates. Only three RSVP’ed.

“My son’s autistic, and I guess it broke my heart,” said Paul Inzeo, biker.

“He’s just like any other kid — and he should be treated the same,” said Banaszak.

Karna’s mom took to social media, simply asking a few bikers to surprise her son on his birthday — as he loves motorcycles.

“It exploded from there,” said Maranda Karna, Thomas’ mother.

She said she never expected the turnout she saw on Sunday.

“It showed him that he matters. That he is important. That he is loved,” said Maranda Karna.

Thomas Karna has autism, and he was also born with a congenital diaphragmatic hernia, or CDH. His stomach and intestines had migrated into his chest, requiring a lengthy hospital stay as a newborn.

“He’s a fighter. He’s been a tough cookie since before he was born. He’s continued to fight and to learn and to grow, and he’s become a young man that even I’m amazed by every day,” said Maranda Karna.

“So amazing to know that these people came here for me — to celebrate me,” said Thomas Karna.

The icing on the cake for Thomas was a ride with his dad, and hundreds of new friends.

“Thomas was right there in the lead!” said Stephanie Lovejoy, who helped organize this party.

It was certainly a birthday Thomas will never forget.