Recognize her? Police release photos of suspect who left Ulta Beauty without paying

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police need your help identifying a suspect accused of stealing more than $600 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty on Falls Parkway on Saturday, July 14.

Police said it happened around 8:30 at the store near I-41/45 and Pilgrim.

According to police, the suspect placed items into a large, white handbag on her shoulder and left the store without paying — exiting with $674 worth of merchandise.

The suspect is described as a woman in her 30s, standing 5’5″ to 5’8″ tall, weighing approximately 175 pounds with brown hair.

She fled the store in a dark, four-door Jeep-type vehicle with unknown license plate number.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.