Sun Prairie church holds 1st Sunday service since fatal explosion

SUN PRAIRIE -- On Sunday morning, July 15, the congregation of fallen firefighter Cory Barr is holding their first church service since his passing.

It's expected to be an emotional morning for many who are a part of the congregation at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, as well as members of the Sun Prairie community.

On Saturday, July 14, a visitation was held where thousands showed up to pay their respects, and remember the man who so many called a brother and a friend.

Many of those in attendance were first responders like Barr.

"We're just a brotherhood," Ed Squires with the Paris Fire Department said. "It doesn't matter what color hat you wear, what department you're on, whether you're career, volunteer, paid on call -- we're all one family."

Worship started at 8 a.m.