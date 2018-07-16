× After success at Mayfair, ‘414 Hemp’ to open at kiosk in Brookfield Square Mall

BROOKFIELD — “414 Hemp” will open in a kiosk at Brookfield Square Mall near the food court.

It’ll be the second location — after the first CBD store opened at Mayfair Mall.

According to a news release, officials are in talks with Mayfair management to open a permanent store there, slated to open in August.

“414 Hemp” was founded by former Milwaukee Alderman Mike McGee Jr., a licensed hemp farmer, according to the release.

The release says unlike hemp’s cousin, marijuana, “hemp will not give you a head high.” It contains a “healing chemical called cannibidiol or CBD, which has been highly endorsed for its wide array of medicinal benefits.”

414 Hemp’s location at Brookfield Square is set to feature items ranging from CBD hemp oil to vape pens, pet treats, edibles and CBD-infused shea butter.