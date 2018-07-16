Black Arts Fest MKE announces headliners for Johnson Controls World Sound Stage

MILWAUKEE — Black Arts Fest MKE officials announced Monday, July 16 the headliners entertainment for the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage. The festival will be held Saturday, August 4, from noon until midnight at Henry Maier Festival Park.

At 3:30 p.m., the sounds of GROOVE THEORY presented by R&B Live will have audiences up on their feet dancing for the entire set. At 6:00 p.m., Christopher’s Project will bring the Motown Sound to the festival when they play classics from the era. Artists for 12:30 p.m., 2:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m. on the Johnson Control World Sound Stage will be announced in the

coming days.

Naima Adedapo will take the stage at 8:00 p.m. Gabriel Sanchez will take the stage 10:00 p.m.

A powerful blend of music will entertain fest goers at the Miller Lite Oasis beginning at 12:15 p.m. when Antoine Reynold and the Sound merge their talents with powerful Gospel singers from the faith community. Opening Ceremonies of the inaugural Black Arts Fest MKE will be at 2:15 p.m and feature a performance with a special blend of talent. The Band Bizaar by Timothy Ricketts will blow audiences away at 4:00 p.m. and have them ready for the start of the headline entertainment.

At 6:00 p.m., Bobby Rush will take to the stage with not only his acclaimed Blues songs but his legendary moves. Tony! Toni! Toné! will have people on their feet movin’ to their upbeat songs and swaying to their ballads when they perform at 8:00 p.m. MC Lyte, will close out the night and the first year of the festival at 10:00 p.m.

For details on the festival and to purchase tickets, visit blackartsfestmke.com and follow us on Facebook at Black Arts Fest MKE.