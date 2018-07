Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting in which a 13-year-old girl was hurt.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. near 48th and Capitol.

Police said a large fight took place outside in the area, and a 26-year-old woman and the girl were struck by gunfire. They were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said they're seeking known suspects.