× ‘Successful already:’ AG Brad Schimel announces expansion of Lethality Assessment Program

MILWAUKEE — Attorney General Brad Schimel announced Monday, July 16 that End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin (End Abuse) will expand the Lethality Assessment Program, an evidence-based program that identifies victims of domestic violence who are at high risk for experiencing lethal violence.

Through federal grant funding, the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) will provide End Abuse more than $500,000 to expand this program between July 2018 and June 2020.

“This program has been so successful already, it was an easy choice to invest $500,000 over the next two years to help get this important program into more Wisconsin communities,” said Attorney General Schimel. “As a prosecutor for 29 years, I have seen how domestic violence can be lethal for not just involved victims, but for the first responders and surrounding community. The safety and health of families and communities is too critical; providing this proven tool is a tremendous step forward.”

The Department of Justice released the following information in a press release: