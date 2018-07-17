Lin-Manuel Miranda to publish a picture book

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 30: Composer Lin-Manuel Miranda joins MoveOn, National Domestic Workers Alliance, and hundreds of allies at a rally at the White House to tell President Donald Trump and his administration to stop separating kids from their parents on June 30, 2018 in Washington, DC.Ê Families belong together, and we need to end this -- now. The group then marched and surrounded the Department of Justice to bring the message to Attorney General Jeff Sessions that zero tolerance must end. Every day, this administration is cruelly separating children from their families. They have proven that whether it's at the border or in detention, we can't trust them to care for children. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for MoveOn.org)
NEW YORK — Lin-Manuel Miranda is working on a picture book that he hopes will inspire young people.
“Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You” will be published October 23, Random House announced Tuesday. The book will be illustrated by Jonny Sun. It will feature “affirmations” the “Hamilton” playwright has posted on Twitter over the years.
Random House is calling the book a “touchstone” for those in need of “a lift.” A portion of the proceeds will be donated to charitable organizations for education, literacy and other initiatives.
