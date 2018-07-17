× Man arrested for OWI, 6th offense after crashing motorized bike in ditch in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County sheriff’s officials say a Franksville man, 58, was arrested for OWI, sixth offense after crashing his motorized bicycle into a ditch in the Town of Yorkville.

It happened near 67th Drive and Durand Avenue around 7 p.m.

Sheriff’s officials say the man was combative at the scene, and was also arrested for resisting/obstructing.

It was determined that he had been riding his motorized bicycle on the roadway prior to crashing into the ditch. It’s capable of reaching speeds of up to 22 miles-per-hour, according to sheriff’s officials.