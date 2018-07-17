Milwaukee Community Sailing Center owns and maintains over 60 boats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- There's still plenty of time to soak in summer on Lake Michigan. That includes from a sailboat. Carl spent the morning checking out the great youth programs offered at the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center.

About the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center (website)

The Milwaukee Community Sailing Center offers introductory sailing classes for adults, youth, and children. For more experienced sailors, our courses include intermediate and advanced classes introducing different types of boats and equipment such as spinnakers.

The Milwaukee Community Sailing Center collaborates with area nonprofit social service agencies (Boys and Girls Club, Neighborhood House, YMCA, Milwaukee County Executive Office for Persons with Disabilities, etc.) to provide inner city and other disadvantaged at-risk children and youth with the opportunity to use the lessons of sailing to impact their futures. Using sailing as a tool, these students develop basic living skills such as decision-making, teamwork, critical thinking and on-the-spot-problem-solving in a natural setting, to sail help build self-esteem and self-confidence. Students also learn about water safety; how wind and weather affects sailing skills and, of course, also develop a sincere appreciation for Lake Michigan.