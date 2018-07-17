Partnership announced to celebrate National Disability Voter Registration Week

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Election Commission, the Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition, IndependenceFirst and the League of Women Voters of Milwaukee County announced a partnership on Tuesday, July 17 to celebrate National Disability Voter Registration Week.

Throughout the week, volunteers will be registering eligible voters and highlighting different resources available for voters to cast a ballot in the August 14th Partisan Primary and the November 6th General Election. This nonpartisan effort has the goal of increasing the electoral participation of people with disabilities.

According to a news release, there are over 340,000 people with disabilities who are eligible to vote in Wisconsin.