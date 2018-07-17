× Storm rolls through Washington, DC ahead of All-Star Game

WASHINGTON — The tarp is on the field and early arriving fans are seeking cover or wearing ponchos as a summer thunderstorm rolls through downtown Washington ahead of the All-Star Game.

Heavy rain and lightning started shortly after 2 p.m. CDT Tuesday at Nationals Park and were predicted to continue into the early evening. But if the forecast holds, it should be clear by the first pitch, which is scheduled for 7:18 p.m. CDT. You can watch the game only on FOX6.

The last All-Star Game to be postponed by rain was the last one in Washington, 49 years ago. It was rescheduled for the next day and President Richard Nixon had to delegate first-pitch duties to Vice President Spiro Agnew.