Storm rolls through Washington, DC ahead of All-Star Game

Posted 2:49 pm, July 17, 2018, by , Updated at 02:50PM, July 17, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 16: A detail view of the All-Star Game logo on a players sleeve is seen during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at Nationals Park on July 16, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The tarp is on the field and early arriving fans are seeking cover or wearing ponchos as a summer thunderstorm rolls through downtown Washington ahead of the All-Star Game.

Heavy rain and lightning started shortly after 2 p.m. CDT Tuesday at Nationals Park and were predicted to continue into the early evening. But if the forecast holds, it should be clear by the first pitch, which is scheduled for 7:18 p.m. CDT. You can watch the game only on FOX6.

The last All-Star Game to be postponed by rain was the last one in Washington, 49 years ago. It was rescheduled for the next day and President Richard Nixon had to delegate first-pitch duties to Vice President Spiro Agnew.