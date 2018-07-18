Court issues guilty verdict against Sheboygan woman accused of battery to officers

SHEBOYGAN — A 44-year-old Sheboygan woman is found guilty of two counts of battery after her arrest in January 2016 turned violent.

Officers were called to Heather Ahles’ home in January 2016 for a welfare check. Two hours later, Ahles’ vehicle was seen swerving near an elementary school.

When officers returned to Ahles’ home for a drunk driving investigation, Ahles was seen trying to cover up her vehicle with a tarp.

A routine arrest then turned violent, according to prosecutors. One officer was punched an estimated ten times. When a Taser was used on Ahles, it did not work. Prosecutors say Ahles bit a second officer during this exchange.

Ahles is scheduled to be sentenced on September 17. She had no previous record.