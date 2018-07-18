Port Fish Day is a ‘non-profit charitable organization’ in Port Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT WASHINGTON -- It's billed as the world's largest one-day outdoor fish fry and it's taking place in Port Washington on Saturday, July 21. Ryan Timm from Miss Mary's Bloody Mary Mix joins FOX6 WakeUp to serve up some samples they’ll have at the event. Fish Day is July 21 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Miss Mary’s Bloody Mary Mix can be found across Wisconsin Meijer, Target, Pick N Save, Woodman’s, Piggly Wiggly and Festival stores. To learn more, click here.

About Port Fish Day (website)