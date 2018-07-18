Port Fish Day is a ‘non-profit charitable organization’ in Port Washington

PORT WASHINGTON -- It's billed as the world's largest one-day outdoor fish fry and it's taking place in Port Washington on Saturday, July 21. Ryan Timm from Miss Mary's Bloody Mary Mix joins FOX6 WakeUp to serve up some samples they’ll have at the event. Fish Day is July 21 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
About Port Fish Day (website)
Port Fish Day is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization which organizes a yearly festival in the Wisconsin’s beautiful Port Washington harbour. The purpose of the festival is to provide an opportunity for area civic organizations to raise money they use to support their individual missions. The civic organizations supported by Port Fish Day are:
• VFW Post #7588
• Port Washington Yacht Club
• Port Washington Rotary Club
• Port Washington Kiwanis Club
• Port Washington Lions Club
• St. Peters Mens Club
• Ozaukee Lodge #17 F& AM