2 in custody following carjacking, police pursuit that ended in Whitefish Bay

WHITEFISH BAY -- Two people were taken into custody early Thursday morning, July 19 following a carjacking and police pursuit that ended in Whitefish Bay.

According to police, it began around 1 a.m. after a carjacking happened in the area of 31st and Villard in Milwaukee.

Officers located the vehicle shortly after -- and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit ended in Whitefish Bay after stop sticks were deployed. The two suspects fled the vehicle in the area of Lake Drive and School Road.

One suspect was taken into custody near Santa Monica Boulevard and School Road. After a search -- the second suspect was also taken into custody.

Detectives also recovered weapons in the vehicle.