Elite Sports Club: Learn basic skills of self defense — both physical and mental

RIVER GLEN -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Elite Sports Club in River Glen to preview their self defense workshop. In partnership with Lean In MKE, Elite is hosting a self defense workshop Thursday night, July 19 at Estabrook Park. During the workshop they will be working on basic skills of self defense, both physical and mental. They will discuss a myraid of possible situations and try to hash out an action plan for your personal self defense.

About Elite Sports Club (website)

Conveniently located just a half-mile west of I-43 between River Hills & Glendale, Elite Sports Club-River Glen is the most recent addition to Elite Sports Clubs, Milwaukee’s foremost fitness, and tennis clubs. The club was recently renovated and will continue to go through extensive updates as the newest member of the Elite “family.” This club has a long history of providing quality fitness & tennis services to area residents.