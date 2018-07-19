× Nearly $4M in school safety grants headed to 89 schools, districts in Wisconsin

MADISON — Attorney General Brad Schimel announced on Thursday, July 19 a list of 89 schools and school districts that have been awarded the next round of grants through the Wisconsin Department of Justice School Safety Grant program, administered by DOJ’s Office of School Safety.

Combined, the 89 schools and school districts will receive $3,980,473 which will be spent on building safety improvements, as well as mental health training for faculty and staff.

Here is a complete list of schools and districts awarded grants on July 19:

Abbotsford School District, $43,155

Antigo Unified School District, $160,000

Barron Area School District, $98,592

Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran School (Germantown), $18,880

Bloomer School District, $65,075

Brown Deer School District, $42,678

Calvary Baptist Christian School (Watertown), $17,557

Chilton School District, $25,848

Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, $205,023

Christ Child Academy (Sheboygan), $16,239

Clayton School District, $62,339

Coleman School District, $59,945

Colfax School District, $45,322

Cudahy School District, $138,168

Darlington Community School District, $40,000

Deerfield Community School District, $59,853

Delavan Christian School, $19,173

Evansville Community School District, $82,970

Fall River School District, $40,867

Fennimore Community School District, $51,182

Flambeau School District, $61,856

Fontana J8 School District, $19,654

Fort Atkinson School District, $146,889

Hayward Community School District, $120,261

Horicon School District, $61,173

Howard-Suamico School District, $189,381

Hurley Area School District, $41,294

Hustisford School District, $41,596

Immanuel Lutheran Grade School (Marshfield), $19, 278

Iola-Scandinavia School District, $43,510

Juda School District, $26,895

Kettle Moraine Lutheran High, $21,248

Lake Holcombe School District, $40,514

Little Chute Area School District, $83,746

Lourdes Academy of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Inc., $34,343

Loyal School District, $62,505

Lutheran Urban Mission Initiative, Inc. (Milwaukee), $123,085

Manitowoc Lutheran High School, $20,000

Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, $20,000

Mequon-Thiensville School District, $136,441

Milwaukee Jewish Day School, $20,000

Monona Grove School District, $148,568

Monticello School District, $26,305

Mosinee School District, $64,020

Northwood School District, $58,888

Norway J7 School District, $19,128

Oakhill Christian School (Janesville), $17,490

Oconto Falls Public School District, $122,496

Pewaukee School District, $78,564

Pittsville School District, $41,032

Pius XI Catholic High (Milwaukee), $19,750

Princeton School District, $21,500

Rib Lake School District, $63,149

River Falls School District, $140,000

Rosendale-Brandon School District, $132,408

Rosholt School District, $62,223

Saint Francis of Assisi School (Manitowoc), $27,038

Saint Joseph Parish School (Grafton), $19,455

Saint Mary School (Burlington), $19,234

Salem School District, $21,500

Seymour Community School District, $86,729

Shell Lake School District, $58,833

Spencer School District, $42,217

Spring Valley School District, $63,411

SS Andrew – Thomas School (Potosi), $19,960

St. Edward Catholic School (Appleton), $16,066

St. John Bosco Catholic School (Sturgeon Bay), $16,345

St. John the Evangelist School (Milwaukee), $19,205

St. John’s Lutheran School (Lannon), $19,996

St. Leonard School (Muskego), $19,850

St. Mark Lutheran School (Eau Claire), $19,996

St. Patrick School (Mauston), $19,960

St. Thomas More High (Milwaukee), $21,727

Stanley-Boyd Area School District, $82,204

Stevens Point Christian Academy, $19,944

Stockbridge School District, $63,879

Suring Public School District, $38,502

Thorp Catholic School, $2,280

Thorp School District, $42,400

Trinity Lutheran Grade School (Merrill), $19,594

Trinity Lutheran Grade School (Neenah), $19,052

Trinity Lutheran School (Caledonia), $19,968

Trinity Lutheran School (Waukesha), $19,741

Wabeno Area School District, $39,477

Washington-Caldwell School District, $20,600

Waterloo School District, $80,900

Wauwatosa School District, $387,395

Wisconsin Heights School District, $63,540

Yorkville J2 School District, $20,810

Schmidt issued the following statement in a news release:

“The DOJ Office of School Safety is moving fast to award school safety grants. The nearly $4 million grants being awarded to large and small schools across the state, incentivizes school officials and law enforcement to make meaningful improvements to Wisconsin school safety through physical improvements and a focus on mental health training for school faculty.”

Grant dollars are divided into two categories: the Primary School Safety Grant and Advanced School Safety Grant. DOJ’s Primary School Safety Grants focus on baseline improvements to schools, including door locks and hardening school entryways. The Advanced School Safety Grants are awarded to schools that have met minimum security thresholds. In addition to making upgrades to school buildings, one of the School Safety Grant prerequisites is providing all full-time teachers, aides, counselors, and administrators with a minimum of three hours combined training in Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) and Trauma Informed Care/Trauma Sensitive Schools (TIC/TSS) before the end of the 2018-2019 school year; or demonstrate that staff has already received such training.