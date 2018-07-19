Nearly $4M in school safety grants headed to 89 schools, districts in Wisconsin
MADISON — Attorney General Brad Schimel announced on Thursday, July 19 a list of 89 schools and school districts that have been awarded the next round of grants through the Wisconsin Department of Justice School Safety Grant program, administered by DOJ’s Office of School Safety.
Combined, the 89 schools and school districts will receive $3,980,473 which will be spent on building safety improvements, as well as mental health training for faculty and staff.
Here is a complete list of schools and districts awarded grants on July 19:
- Abbotsford School District, $43,155
- Antigo Unified School District, $160,000
- Barron Area School District, $98,592
- Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran School (Germantown), $18,880
- Bloomer School District, $65,075
- Brown Deer School District, $42,678
- Calvary Baptist Christian School (Watertown), $17,557
- Chilton School District, $25,848
- Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, $205,023
- Christ Child Academy (Sheboygan), $16,239
- Clayton School District, $62,339
- Coleman School District, $59,945
- Colfax School District, $45,322
- Cudahy School District, $138,168
- Darlington Community School District, $40,000
- Deerfield Community School District, $59,853
- Delavan Christian School, $19,173
- Evansville Community School District, $82,970
- Fall River School District, $40,867
- Fennimore Community School District, $51,182
- Flambeau School District, $61,856
- Fontana J8 School District, $19,654
- Fort Atkinson School District, $146,889
- Hayward Community School District, $120,261
- Horicon School District, $61,173
- Howard-Suamico School District, $189,381
- Hurley Area School District, $41,294
- Hustisford School District, $41,596
- Immanuel Lutheran Grade School (Marshfield), $19, 278
- Iola-Scandinavia School District, $43,510
- Juda School District, $26,895
- Kettle Moraine Lutheran High, $21,248
- Lake Holcombe School District, $40,514
- Little Chute Area School District, $83,746
- Lourdes Academy of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Inc., $34,343
- Loyal School District, $62,505
- Lutheran Urban Mission Initiative, Inc. (Milwaukee), $123,085
- Manitowoc Lutheran High School, $20,000
- Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, $20,000
- Mequon-Thiensville School District, $136,441
- Milwaukee Jewish Day School, $20,000
- Monona Grove School District, $148,568
- Monticello School District, $26,305
- Mosinee School District, $64,020
- Northwood School District, $58,888
- Norway J7 School District, $19,128
- Oakhill Christian School (Janesville), $17,490
- Oconto Falls Public School District, $122,496
- Pewaukee School District, $78,564
- Pittsville School District, $41,032
- Pius XI Catholic High (Milwaukee), $19,750
- Princeton School District, $21,500
- Rib Lake School District, $63,149
- River Falls School District, $140,000
- Rosendale-Brandon School District, $132,408
- Rosholt School District, $62,223
- Saint Francis of Assisi School (Manitowoc), $27,038
- Saint Joseph Parish School (Grafton), $19,455
- Saint Mary School (Burlington), $19,234
- Salem School District, $21,500
- Seymour Community School District, $86,729
- Shell Lake School District, $58,833
- Spencer School District, $42,217
- Spring Valley School District, $63,411
- SS Andrew – Thomas School (Potosi), $19,960
- St. Edward Catholic School (Appleton), $16,066
- St. John Bosco Catholic School (Sturgeon Bay), $16,345
- St. John the Evangelist School (Milwaukee), $19,205
- St. John’s Lutheran School (Lannon), $19,996
- St. Leonard School (Muskego), $19,850
- St. Mark Lutheran School (Eau Claire), $19,996
- St. Patrick School (Mauston), $19,960
- St. Thomas More High (Milwaukee), $21,727
- Stanley-Boyd Area School District, $82,204
- Stevens Point Christian Academy, $19,944
- Stockbridge School District, $63,879
- Suring Public School District, $38,502
- Thorp Catholic School, $2,280
- Thorp School District, $42,400
- Trinity Lutheran Grade School (Merrill), $19,594
- Trinity Lutheran Grade School (Neenah), $19,052
- Trinity Lutheran School (Caledonia), $19,968
- Trinity Lutheran School (Waukesha), $19,741
- Wabeno Area School District, $39,477
- Washington-Caldwell School District, $20,600
- Waterloo School District, $80,900
- Wauwatosa School District, $387,395
- Wisconsin Heights School District, $63,540
- Yorkville J2 School District, $20,810
Schmidt issued the following statement in a news release:
“The DOJ Office of School Safety is moving fast to award school safety grants. The nearly $4 million grants being awarded to large and small schools across the state, incentivizes school officials and law enforcement to make meaningful improvements to Wisconsin school safety through physical improvements and a focus on mental health training for school faculty.”
Grant dollars are divided into two categories: the Primary School Safety Grant and Advanced School Safety Grant. DOJ’s Primary School Safety Grants focus on baseline improvements to schools, including door locks and hardening school entryways. The Advanced School Safety Grants are awarded to schools that have met minimum security thresholds. In addition to making upgrades to school buildings, one of the School Safety Grant prerequisites is providing all full-time teachers, aides, counselors, and administrators with a minimum of three hours combined training in Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) and Trauma Informed Care/Trauma Sensitive Schools (TIC/TSS) before the end of the 2018-2019 school year; or demonstrate that staff has already received such training.