MILWAUKEE -- The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds have arrived in Milwaukee in advance of the Milwaukee Air & Water Show on Saturday, July 21 and Sunday, July 22.

The Milwaukee Air & Water Show’s mission is to be Wisconsin’s premier free, family event of the summer -- and one of the top air shows in the Midwest.

