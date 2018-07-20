Army Reserve’s 452nd Combat Support Hospital hosts farewell ceremony for soldiers

MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Army Reserve’s 452nd Combat Support Hospital on Friday, July 20 hosted a farewell ceremony for more than 185 soldiers who will be deploying to the Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Spartan Shield. The ceremony was held at the Harley-Davidson Museum.

The 452nd Combat Support Hospital will have three missions while it is mobilized to the Central Command area of responsibility. Those missions include: providing theater hospitalization (Role II E/Role III), area medical support (Role II) to camps within Kuwait and medical support to other locations within the operational area as well as to provide forward deployable battle damage teams with a capability for immediate damage control surgery.

The unit is comprised of Army Reserve Soldiers from primarily Wisconsin and Minnesota, and various other states. While in the Central Command area of responsibility, the 452nd CSH will be responsible for hospital operations in Operation Spartan Shield area of responsibility.

Wisconsin Army Reserve Ambassador William Bissonette, Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, Congresswoman Gwen Moore, Mayor Tom Barrett and retired Major General James Hasbargen were in attendance.