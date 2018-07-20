‘Had so much going for him:’ West Allis Central HS pays tribute to graduate killed in I-41 crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- Earlier this month, a recent West Allis Central High School graduate lost his life on I-41. Since then, friends of 18-year-old Alex Hoefs, have created a tribute at the high school that can be seen by the entire community.

On the road of life, things don't always make sense. Friends of Hoefs are still puzzled why his van crossed the median in Washington County on July 8.

"We've tried to come up with a million different reasons," said Lisa Ramos, friend of Hoefs.

Hoefs was killed after being struck by an oncoming SUV. The accident has those left behind feeling empty.

"He had so much going for him. He was a good kid overall," said Kyle Mathe.

Kyle Mathe worked with Hoefs' father at a bowling alley and helped coach his West Allis Central bowling team. He says Hoefs was the rock of the team.

"He was definitely the support for everybody," Mathe said.

"He was there everyday," Ramos said.

Friend, Lisa Ramos, says the news of the teen's sudden passing has a lot of people feeling down.

"He was a good kid," said Ramos.

In the gloom has come inspiration.

"My mind kind of went into overdrive and I was like we have to do something for him and the family," said Mathe.

"The day of the funeral we came over here and we literally spent five hours," said Ramos.

Earlier this week, friends gathered on the field, next to the West Allis Central field house, for a candlelight vigil. The bowling team shared stories and a chant before revealing a creation.

"Alex... go big go home. He would love that," said Ramos.

"I know he would have liked to see his name in big letters and writing on that wall," Mathe said.

A name painted on stone of a life that may have been short, but whose impact is larger than life.

"It turned out really good," said Ramos.

"He will never be forgotten," said Mathe.

The cause of the crash that killed Hoefs, and injured seven others, is still under investigation.