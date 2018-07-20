× Vigil marks 6 years since Aurora movie theater shooting

AURORA, Co. — A candlelight vigil held in Aurora, Colorado marks the sixth anniversary of the tragic movie theater shooting. Survivors, family members, and first responders gathering at the Aurora Municipal Building late Thursday, July 19.

12 people were killed and 70 injured when James Holmes walked into a midnight showing of “The Dark Knight Rises” and opened fire.

In a solemn ceremony remembering the victims, it was also the site of the new 7/20 memorial installed two weeks ago. It features more than 80 cranes honoring the survivors and those who lost their lives.

Separately, the Aurora Police Department held it’s “never forget” procession where first responders and their vehicles pass by the mall where the shooting took place.