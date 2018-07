× 3 shot, injured outside bar in Racine; no suspects in custody

RACINE — Racine police are investigating a triple shooting that happened outside of a bar early Sunday morning, July 22.

Police say three people were shot outside of the Sleepy’s Tropical Paradise bar on Douglas Avenue overnight. As a result, the three victims suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

There are no suspects at this time.

