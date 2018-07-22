Air Force Thunderbirds unable to fly on final day of Air and Water Show; water portion limited

MILWAUKEE — It was a rainy weekend for Milwaukee’s Air and Water Show.

Sunday, July 22 was the final day of the event, and the water portion of the show was limited due to the waves on Lake Michigan. There were no power boats out, but there were other types of watercraft taking part in the show. Rain on Saturday forced the cancelation of the water show.

At around 4 p.m. on Sunday, officials tweeted “that’s a wrap.” We’re told it was determined that it was unsafe for the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds to fly due to the weather — so organizers decided to wrap up the show.

We’re told one Thunderbirds plane did do a pass-by at the lakefront — but it was determined the weather wasn’t right for a full display.

That’s a wrap for this year’s show. Thank you to all of our sponsors, especially @WaterStoneBank, our fans and our volunteers for coming out and supporting the show! — MKEAirandWater (@MKEAirandWater) July 22, 2018

We’ll be flying a limited show this afternoon, but are planning to have all of the planes fly! Look to the skies Milwaukee. — MKEAirandWater (@MKEAirandWater) July 22, 2018

We’re waiting for the weather to improve to kick-off the show, but the Golden Knights aren’t waiting to get ready for their afternoon flight! pic.twitter.com/Otv9zurIcp — MKEAirandWater (@MKEAirandWater) July 22, 2018

On Sunday, there was a two-hour delay for the air portion of the show as a result of low clouds. It began shortly before 3 p.m.