× Ritz crackers, Ritz Bits products recalled due to potential salmonella contamination

MILWAUKEE — Several varieties of Ritz crackers and “Ritz Bitz” products are being recalled due to potential contamination with salmonella.

Mondelēz Global LLC announced the recall Saturday, July 21.

According to a news release, the impacted products contain whey powder, and that whey powder has been recalled by the supplier due to the potential presence of salmonella.

Below is a list of impacted products:

Ritz Bits Cheese Big Bag (3 oz)

Retail UPC: 0 44000 00677 8

Best When Used By Dates: March 7, 2019 through April 13, 2019

Ritz Bits Cheese (1 oz)

Retail UPC: 0 44000 02025 5

Best When Used By Dates: March 7, 2019 through April 13, 2019

Ritz Bits Cheese (12 pack carton)

Retail UPC: 0 44000 02032 3

Best When Used By Dates: March 8, 2019 through April 13, 2019

Ritz Bits Cheese (30 pack carton)

Retail UPC: 0 44000 01309 7

Best When Used By Dates: March 3, 2019 through April 13, 2019

Ritz Bits Cheese (1.5 oz)

Retail UPC: 0 44000 00929 8

Best When Used By Dates: March 3, 2019 through April 13, 2019

Ritz Bits Cheese (3 oz ‘go packs’)

Retail UPC: 0 44000 03215 9

Best When Used By Dates: March 7, 2019 through April 12, 2019

Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches (10.80 oz)

Retail UPC: 0 44000 88211 2

Best When Used By Dates: January 14, 2019 through February 11, 2019

Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches (1.35 oz)

Retail UPC: 0 44000 00211 4

Best When Used By Dates: January 14, 2019 through February 11, 2019

Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches With Cheese (10.80 oz)

Retail UPC: 0 44000 04566 1

Best When Used By Dates: February 5, 2019, February 6, 2019

Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches With Cheese (1.35 oz)

Retail UPC: 0 44000 04567 8

Best When Used By Dates: February 5, 2019, February 6, 2019

Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches With White Cheddar Cheese (10.80 oz)

Retail UPC: 0 44000 04577 7

Best When Used By Dates: February 4, 2019, February 5, 2019

Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches With White Wheddar Cheese (1.35 oz)

Retail UPC: 0 44000 04578 4

Best When Used By Dates: February 4, 2019, February 5, 2019

Ritz Evertyhing Cracker Sandwiches with Cream Cheese (10.80 oz)

Retail UPC: 0 44000 04579 1

Best When Used By Dates: February 6, 2019, February 7, 2019, February 8, 2019

Ritz Everything Cracker Sandwiches With Cream Cheese (1.35 oz)

Retail UPC: 0 44000 04580 7

Best When Used By Dates: February 6, 2019, February 7, 2019, February 8, 2019

Mixed Cookie Cracker Variety 20 pack

Retail UPC: 0 44000 04100 7

Best When Used By Dates: February 1, 2019 through February 4, 2019

Mixed Cookie Cracker Variety 40 pack

Retail UPC: 0 44000 04221 0

Best When Used By Dates: January 31, 2019 through February 5, 2019

The release notes there have been no complaints of illness associated with this recall — which is being done as a precaution, based on the whey powder recall.

Salmonella is a microorganism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as

arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

If you have these products in your home, you should not eat them. They should instead be discarded.