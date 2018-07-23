× Brewers: LHP Brent Suter placed on 10-day disabled list with torn UCL

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers revealed on Monday, July 23 that left-handed pitcher Brent Suter has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a torn UCL in his left elbow.

Suter allowed six runs against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, before departing after three innings with forearm tightness.

The Brewers have recalled right-handed pitcher Jorge López from the Colorado Springs Sky Sox (AAA).

Also of note, right-handed pitcher Junior Guerra (forearm) is scheduled to come off the 10-day disabled list to start Tuesday against the visiting Washington Nationals.