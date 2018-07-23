Ex-county supervisor Peggy West accused of faking names on nomination papers, faces felony

MILWAUKEE — Former Milwaukee County Supervisor Peggy West was charged on Monday, July 23 with felony election fraud after prosecutors say she falsified information on her nomination papers.

A review of West’s papers show numerous discrepancies, a criminal complaint filed Monday morning alleges. Among them: five people whose signatures appear say they never signed, and a property manager says one woman whose signature appears moved to Florida four years ago.

Another 16 people said they did sign, but West was not the one who circulated the papers. That is an issue because West signed the pages as the circulator, the criminal complaint indicates.

West is expected to make her initial court appearance at 1:30 p.m. Monday. She has been out of police custody awaiting the charging decision.