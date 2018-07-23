× Police investigate 2 separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Saturday afternoon, July 21. Four people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. near 10th and Mineral.

Police say a 42-year-old man sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was treated at a local hospital. MPD is seeking a suspect.

The second shooting happened around 2:10 p.m. in the area of 10th and Becher. Police say two victims sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals.

According to police, a dispute occurred between the victims and suspects prior to them exchanging gunfire with one another. One of the suspects also sustained a non-life threatening gunshot injury as a result and was conveyed to a local hospital.

Milwaukee Police arrested both suspects. This is an ongoing investigation.