Recognize this man? Milwaukee police need help to ID suspect in attempted armed robbery

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect in an attempted strong armed robbery that happened on the city’s east side on Wednesday afternoon, July 18.

Officials say the suspect rushed up to the victim near the intersection of Linnwood and Bartlett just before 4 p.m., pinned her against a door and demanded her belongings. The suspect was unable to obtain anything and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a male, black, between 40-50 years old, bald, 180-220 lbs. and approximately 6’ tall. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark shorts, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.