× Sunken duck boat to be raised after deadly Missouri accident

BRANSON, Mo. — The U.S. Coast Guard says it is planning to raise a duck boat that sank in a southern Missouri lake during powerful winds, killing 17 people.

The work to recover the Ride the Ducks boat from Table Rock Lake is scheduled to begin 9 a.m. Monday. The boat went down Thursday night in the Branson area after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds. The boat is submerged in 80 feet (24 meters) of water.

Divers are expected to swim down to the vessel and connect it to a crane, which will lift it to the surface.

Divers already have recovered a digital recorder from the boat. The National Transportation Safety Board and U.S. Coast Guard are hoping the recorder will assist in their investigation into why the boat sank.