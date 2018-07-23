‘We can tweak it a little bit:’ Aurora hosts ‘Pitch Perfect’ pitching clinic at Miller Park

MILWAUKEE — Plenty of young fans in Wisconsin dream of one day pitching for the Milwaukee Brewers, and a partnership between the team and Aurora Sports Health aims to give those kids a leg up — or in this case, an arm up.

“We’re looking for ways to improve a pitcher’s mechanics that’ll hopefully decrease their chance of getting hurt in the future,” said Jackie Kerkman, a senior physical therapist with Aurora.

Pitch Perfect is available for free at select home games this season through Aurora Sports Health. Trainers and physical therapists use slow-motion video to break down a person’s throwing motion.

“Biomechanically, how can we tweak it a little bit to make sure that they can pitch at their highest potential for as long as possible?” said Kerkman.

Before joining Aurora, Kerkman played D-III college softball at Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa.

“Specifically being a catcher, I’ve seen pitches from all angles — the good, the bad, the ugly, the fun,” said Kerkman.

Pitch Perfect will be set up down the third baseline, in the Field Level concourse, for the games on July 23 and 24. Then it will return August 4-7.