“Children will be safer:’ AG Schimel announces plans for remaining school safety funds

MILWAUKEE — Attorney General Brad Schimel announced Tuesday, July 24 plans for a second round of grant funding by utilizing the approximately $45 million in remaining school safety money available.
The second round of funding will focus on advanced initiatives to bolster student mental health, the creation of local School Safety Intervention teams, and additional physical security upgrades. K-12 schools, both public and private, are encouraged to apply for the next round of grants, which will be awarded starting in October.
Attorney General Schimel also announced a list of 67 schools and school districts that combined will receive $4,912,591 from the first round of the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) School Safety Grant program.
“In the first round of grant funding, schools and law enforcement worked fast to identify the greatest security needs in our schools,” said Attorney General Brad Schimel. “After the last grant is awarded, nearly one million children will be safer because they attend schools that received baseline security upgrades and mental health training. But because local partners did such a great job in the first round, we still have $45 million remaining, allowing us to create schools with advanced mental health training and intervention teams, to stop the violence before it happens.”
Highlights from the school safety grant applications being awarded on July 24, 2018 from the first round of grant funding include such improvements as:
- Training for all staff on Trauma Informed Care (TIC), Trauma Sensitive Schools (TSS), Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE), Peaceful Warriors, PREPaRE, Threat Assessment and Active Shooter Response training (ALICE);
- Secure the entry areas, sidelites, and interior classroom windows with shatter resistant film, updated doors and locks;
- Engage CESA 10 support for project and safety plan updating and implementation;
- Install door position monitors, external and internal security cameras;
- Enhance emergency communications among staff and 911 dispatchers; two-way radio and two-way hallway mirrors;
- Allow for the remodeling of entrances and vestibule/visitor holding;
- Purchase and utilize the STOPit anonymous reporting system.
List of schools awarded grants on July 24, 2018:
- Almond-Bancroft School District, $61,579;
- Bay City Christian School (Green Bay), $20,000;
- Belleville School District, $77,611;
- Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran School (Menomonee Falls), $20,430;
- Bethlehem Lutheran School (Sheboygan), $19,942;
- Boscobel Area School District, $54,906;
- Cambria-Friesland School District, $39,993;
- Chequamegon School District, $99,738;
- Clintonville Public Schools, $83,860;
- Crandon School District, $60,000;
- Cuba City School District, $60,000;
- Divine Redeemer Lutheran School (Hartland), $23,650;
- Divine Savior Catholic School (Kiel), $16,186;
- Divine Savior Holy Angels High (Milwaukee), $21,714;
- Dodgeland School District, $57,796;
- Drummond Area School District, $63,378;
- Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah School District, $40,000;
- Elkhorn Area School District, $138,994;
- Ellsworth Community School District, $54,751;
- First Evangelical Lutheran School (Elkhorn), $19,526;
- Gibraltar Area School District, $60,000;
- Gillett School District, $61,200;
- Grantsburg School District, $68,590;
- Hamilton School District, $148,208;
- Highland School District, $62,100;
- Holyland Catholic School (Malone), $19,890;
- Immaculate Heart of Mary Grade School (Monona), $20,000;
- Jefferson School District, $88,219;
- Kaukauna Area School District, $146,240;
- La Casa de Esperanza Charter School (Waukesha), $23,153;
- Linn J4 School District, $16,224;
- Lodi School District, $105,140;
- Manitowoc School District, $227,080;
- Marathon City School District, $62,924;
- Marion School District, $41,580;
- Norris School District, $20,653;
- North Cedar Academy (Ladysmith), $19,988;
- North Lakeland School District, $20,000;
- Northland Lutheran High School (Kronenwetter), $17,382;
- Osceola School District, $98,491;
- Osseo-Fairchild School District, $58,688;
- Our Redeemer Lutheran School (Delavan), $20,423;
- Our Savior Evangelical Lutheran School (Grafton), $20,685;
- Pepin Area School District, $40,540;
- Randolph School District, $49,015;
- Random Lake School District, $59,820;
- River Valley School District, $85,850;
- Saint Henry Grade School (Watertown), $20,000;
- Saint Joseph Grade School (Menomonie), $18,124;
- Saint Luke Grade School (Plain), $19,970;
- Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception (Greenville), $20,101;
- Saint Mary Parish School (Hales Corners), $19,994;
- Saint Mary Parish School (Menomonee Falls), $12,511;
- Saint Paul Lutheran Grade School (Sheboygan), $19,971;
- Saint Rose & St Mary Grade School (Clintonville), $10,885;
- Sauk Prairie School District, $126,986;
- Seton Catholic Schools, Inc. (Milwaukee), $295,771;
- Sheboygan Area Lutheran High School, $19,825;
- St. Joseph Grade School (Dodgeville), $20,068;
- Sun Prairie Area School District, $300,000;
- Trinity Lutheran Grade School (Mequon), $19,740;
- Trinity Lutheran School (Athens), $18,033;
- Watertown Unified School District, $188,632;
- Waupaca School District, $119,489;
- Webster School District, $62,488;
- Weyauwega-Fremont School District, $86,672;
- Whitewater Unified School District, $100,063.