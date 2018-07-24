“Children will be safer:’ AG Schimel announces plans for remaining school safety funds

MILWAUKEE — Attorney General Brad Schimel announced Tuesday, July 24 plans for a second round of grant funding by utilizing the approximately $45 million in remaining school safety money available.

The second round of funding will focus on advanced initiatives to bolster student mental health, the creation of local School Safety Intervention teams, and additional physical security upgrades. K-12 schools, both public and private, are encouraged to apply for the next round of grants, which will be awarded starting in October.

Attorney General Schimel also announced a list of 67 schools and school districts that combined will receive $4,912,591 from the first round of the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) School Safety Grant program.

“In the first round of grant funding, schools and law enforcement worked fast to identify the greatest security needs in our schools,” said Attorney General Brad Schimel. “After the last grant is awarded, nearly one million children will be safer because they attend schools that received baseline security upgrades and mental health training. But because local partners did such a great job in the first round, we still have $45 million remaining, allowing us to create schools with advanced mental health training and intervention teams, to stop the violence before it happens.”

Highlights from the school safety grant applications being awarded on July 24, 2018 from the first round of grant funding include such improvements as:

Training for all staff on Trauma Informed Care (TIC), Trauma Sensitive Schools (TSS), Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE), Peaceful Warriors, PREPaRE, Threat Assessment and Active Shooter Response training (ALICE);

Secure the entry areas, sidelites, and interior classroom windows with shatter resistant film, updated doors and locks;

Engage CESA 10 support for project and safety plan updating and implementation;

Install door position monitors, external and internal security cameras;

Enhance emergency communications among staff and 911 dispatchers; two-way radio and two-way hallway mirrors;

Allow for the remodeling of entrances and vestibule/visitor holding;

Purchase and utilize the STOPit anonymous reporting system.

List of schools awarded grants on July 24, 2018: