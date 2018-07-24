× Goodwill ready to open outlet store; ‘Pay by the pound’ for most items

STURTEVANT — Goodwill is set to open its first outlet store in Sturtevant on Friday, July 27.

Goodwill retail stores are the first stop for donations. After items have set on the retail shelves for a period of time, they are shipped to a Goodwill Outlet for one last chance for the public to purchase before being sold as salvage or recycled.

The Goodwill Outlet in Sturtevant will be located at 1630 Enterprise Dr. It will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Customers will be able to “pay by the pound” for most items, a news release indicates. Other merchandise will be priced individually — like furniture, bikes and other over-sized items.

How does the Goodwill Outlet work? It has approximately 120 9’x4’ rolling tables or bins on the floor at any one time. Every 20 to 30 minutes, the crew will pull 8 to 12 tables with older merchandise from the floor and add the same number of tables with new goods. All items are sold “as is” and all sales are final. Additional discounts do not apply and Outlet purchases do not earn Club Goodwill REwards points.

Other shopping tips from Goodwill:

Wear sturdy gloves when sorting through merchandise

Scales are at the registers, but courtesy scales are also available

Goodwill accepts cash, credit cards and debit cards; no checks please

Boxes will be available in the packing area near the registers

Donations are not accepted at the Goodwill Outlet