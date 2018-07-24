× Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $512 million

MILWAUKEE — The Mega Millions momentum continues to build! The estimated jackpot for July 24 is $512 million ($303 million cash)! If won at that level, it would be the fifth largest jackpot in the 16-year history of the game.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2.00 per play.

Players may pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers — five different numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25 – or select Easy Pick/Quick Pick. You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing.

The jackpots start at $40 million and grow by a minimum of $5 million per draw each time the jackpot rolls.

The top Mega Millions jackpots to date: