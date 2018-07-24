Traffic Alert: Truck fire on I-94 NB near Puetz Rd. is causing significant backups

Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $512 million

Mega Millions

MILWAUKEE — The Mega Millions momentum continues to build! The estimated jackpot for July 24 is $512 million ($303 million cash)! If won at that level, it would be the fifth largest jackpot in the 16-year history of the game.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2.00 per play.

Players may pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers — five different numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25 – or select Easy Pick/Quick Pick. You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing.

The jackpots start at $40 million and grow by a minimum of $5 million per draw each time the jackpot rolls.

The top Mega Millions jackpots to date:

Amount
 Date
 Winning Tickets
$656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD
$648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA
$536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN
$533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ
$493 million(est) 7/24/2018 ?
$451 million 1/5/2018 1-FL
$414 million 3/18/2014 2-FL, MD
$393 million 8/11/2017 1-IL
$390 million 3/6/2007 2-GA, NJ
$380 million 1/4/2011 2-ID, WA

 