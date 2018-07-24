Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $512 million
MILWAUKEE — The Mega Millions momentum continues to build! The estimated jackpot for July 24 is $512 million ($303 million cash)! If won at that level, it would be the fifth largest jackpot in the 16-year history of the game.
Mega Millions tickets cost $2.00 per play.
Players may pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers — five different numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25 – or select Easy Pick/Quick Pick. You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing.
The jackpots start at $40 million and grow by a minimum of $5 million per draw each time the jackpot rolls.
The top Mega Millions jackpots to date:
|Amount
|Date
|Winning Tickets
|$656 million
|3/30/2012
|3-IL, KS, MD
|$648 million
|12/17/2013
|2-CA, GA
|$536 million
|7/8/2016
|1-IN
|$533 million
|3/30/2018
|1-NJ
|$493 million(est)
|7/24/2018
|?
|$451 million
|1/5/2018
|1-FL
|$414 million
|3/18/2014
|2-FL, MD
|$393 million
|8/11/2017
|1-IL
|$390 million
|3/6/2007
|2-GA, NJ
|$380 million
|1/4/2011
|2-ID, WA