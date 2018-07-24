Teen charged in fatal crash; passenger in car told police ‘she knew they were going to hit something’

MILWAUKEE — A teenager from Milwaukee is accused in a carjacking that led to a high-speed chase and fatal crash on the city’s north side. The accused is Roman Wise.

Wise, 17, faces the following charges:

Vehicle operator flee/elude traffic officer resulting in the death of another

Vehicle operator flee/elude traffic officer resulting in great bodily harm

Vehicle operator flee/elude traffic officer causing damage to property

According to the criminal complaint, a woman reported she was carjacked while cleaning her vehicle at a car wash near 29th and Capitol around 8 a.m. on December 17.

Shortly after 7 p.m. that same day, officers saw the stolen vehicle and activated their lights and siren to stop the vehicle. However, the driver of the car “disregarded these signals, made a u-turn, and sped up.” A second and third squad got involved in the pursuit which traveled on Sherman Blvd., Lisbon Ave., Lloyd St., N. 38th St. and Garfield Ave. At some point during the pursuit, the driver of the stolen car turned off the lights of the vehicle and “was traveling at a high rate of speed.” The vehicle ran stop signs on N. 33rd St., Meinecke Ave. and Wright Ave. Officers lost sight of the vehicle at Center St.

The complaint indicates within about a minute, there was a crash reported at Locust and Fond du Lac Ave. Officers pulled up on the scene and apprehended Wise “as he was crawling out the driver’s side of the rear windshield.” Inside the car were a male and female — both unconscious. Both were hospitalized. The male died from his injuries two days later.

Once investigators were able to question the female who was in the car, she talked about the pursuit. She “estimated their speed at 80-90 mph, and she knew they were going to hit something, so she put her head down. The next thing she remembers is waking in the hospital.”

A judge has already found probable cause and bound Wise over for trial. Wise was expected to enter a plea to the charges against him on Tuesday, July 24.