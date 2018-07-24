TMZ: Demi Lovato hospitalized for apparent heroin overdose

Posted 3:00 pm, July 24, 2018, by , Updated at 04:03PM, July 24, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: Singer Demi Lovato attends the 2016 Global Citizen Festival In Central Park To End Extreme Poverty By 2030 at Central Park on September 24, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

LOS ANGELES — Demi Lovato was rushed to an L.A. hospital after suffering what appears to be a heroin overdose, according to TMZ, citing law enforcement.

TMZ’s sources say Lovato was transported from a home in the Hollywood Hills just before noon Tuesday, July 24 — and is currently being treated. Her condition is unknown. TMZ says she was treated with Narcan at her home. In an update, TMZ said Lovato was found unconscious when paramedics arrived.

Lovato was out on Monday night celebrating a friend’s birthday in West Hollywood, and TMZ was told she posted photos on her private Instagram of herself and others in the group, and she seemed happy in the photos.

TMZ notes that  Lovato has fought substance abuse for years. At one point she lived in a sober living home after getting released from a treatment center. She had been six years sober from alcohol, cocaine and Oxycontin.

In June, she released a song called “Sober” where she revealed she had fallen off the wagon.