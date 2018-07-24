× TMZ: Demi Lovato hospitalized for apparent heroin overdose

LOS ANGELES — Demi Lovato was rushed to an L.A. hospital after suffering what appears to be a heroin overdose, according to TMZ, citing law enforcement.

TMZ’s sources say Lovato was transported from a home in the Hollywood Hills just before noon Tuesday, July 24 — and is currently being treated. Her condition is unknown. TMZ says she was treated with Narcan at her home. In an update, TMZ said Lovato was found unconscious when paramedics arrived.

Lovato was out on Monday night celebrating a friend’s birthday in West Hollywood, and TMZ was told she posted photos on her private Instagram of herself and others in the group, and she seemed happy in the photos.

TMZ notes that Lovato has fought substance abuse for years. At one point she lived in a sober living home after getting released from a treatment center. She had been six years sober from alcohol, cocaine and Oxycontin.

In June, she released a song called “Sober” where she revealed she had fallen off the wagon.