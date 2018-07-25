Alderman says arrest made after 1 George Webb employee punched, another pulled gun on angry customer

MILWAUKEE — A suspect is in custody in connection with an incident in which a George Webb employee was assaulted, and another pulled out a gun.

It happened on June 28 at the restaurant near 21st and Mitchell.

Alderman Bob Donovan said in a statement Wednesday, July 25 an arrest has been made:

“I have learned from sources that the man caught on surveillance video attacking a worker inside the George Webb restaurant at S. 21st and W. Mitchell St. in late June has been arrested by Milwaukee Police. The video – which showed an adult male go behind the counter and punch a female manager/waitress in the face – has shocked viewers with the sheer brutality of the attack. The video also shows a restaurant co-worker who has a concealed carry permit pull out a firearm to convince the thug to head toward the door. Sources tell me the man was arrested in District Three while engaged in a drug transaction. No surprise there. I want to thank the detectives and officers who worked hard to apprehend the suspect. Having him in custody makes us all feel a bit safer – at least for now. Now the real question is what will happen to him when he goes to court. I have a feeling quite a few people will be monitoring his case closely. I know I certainly will be.”

The employees involved in this incident spoke out on July 11.

Video of the encounter sent shock waves beyond Milwaukee’s city limits.

“I have served this guy many times and never had a problem,” said Veronica Kaehler, manager.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment Kaehler was punched by the angry customer. He was scared off after his server that night pulled out her gun.

“I had to put two hands on the gun to show them, like, ‘I am serious. You need to go,'” said Miranda Schaefer, former server/cook.

“He didn’t even look at me when he punched me,” said Kaehler.

Schaefer said the restaurant was filled with customers. Both women were working third shift. The suspect became impatient.

“He said ‘I don’t want to wait anymore. I want a refund,'” said Schaefer.

Schaefer went to her manager, Kaehler, to authorize the refund. The suspect followed — and took his frustration out on Kaehler.

“My arm actually caught the fall from me going into the grill,” said Kaehler.

What the suspect didn’t know was Schaefer has a concealed carry permit. A day prior, the restaurant’s owner allowed Schaefer to bring her gun for safety.

“Don’t be afraid to go and get educated on firearms and get your license,” said Schaefer.

Safety has been a concern at the 21st and Mitchell location, according to Kaehler. She said there are drugs and prostitution in the neighborhood.

Schaefer quit the night this happened, while Kaehler is still working there. The love she has for her employees and regular customers outnumbers what happened, she said.

“I don’t want to see the place run into the ground. I want it to stay there, but the neighborhood has to change,” said Kaehler.

The restaurant is getting a security upgrade. Kaehler said she hopes this incident opens the eyes of all restaurant owners to always strive to provide a safe work environment for their employees.